Strait Talk: Interview with Timur Akhmetov and Huseyin Alptekin on the future of Syria

Will Turkey settle for a future role for Assad in Syria in exchange for a green light to attack YPG positions in Afrin and possibly in Manbij? Strait Talk host Ali Mustafa interviews Timur Akhmetov, an analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council. And by Huseyin Alptekin. He's an Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Istanbul Sehir University. The regime pulled out of the Geneva talks and Russia claims that the condition for Assad's removal is blocking progress in the peace talks. At the same time Russia has hindered an investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Idlib. There are ongoing air strikes violating various ceasefire and deescalation agreements. Do any of these talks amount to anything substantial on the ground? Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World.