Fifa World Cup 2018: World Cup 2018 draw takes place in Moscow
02:14
World
It took over two and a half years to qualify, but now the nations which make up the 2018 FIFA World Cup know who they will play at next year's showpiece event. At a lavish event at Moscow's Kremlin state palace, a series of Footballing legends decided the fate of the 32 teams. Paul Scott has more from Moscow. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 1, 2017
