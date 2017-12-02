World Share

The Trump Presidency: Kushner may be 'senior aide' who directed Flynn

The investigation into the Trump adminstration's alleged links to Russia have moved a step closer to the heart of the White House. Donald Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian government. He's told a court that a senior figure in the Trump team told him what to do, and it's being widely reported in the American media that the 'senior figure' is Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner. The White House says none of the latest developments implicate the President. Alexi Noelle reports from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world