Computer Hacking: Hackers launching new type of attack
World
The internet is fast becoming a weapon of war. The Turkish government says its computer systems are hit by about 25 million attacks every year. That makes Turkey the third most digitally attacked nation after the United States and Brazil. Hassan Abdullah reports on how the government is working with private companies to address the challenge, but it says computer users also need to be aware of their role. TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports.
December 2, 2017
