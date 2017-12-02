POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria's Solar Power: Sunny days ahead for Nigeria
Nigeria's Solar Power: Sunny days ahead for Nigeria
Nigeria is Africa's top oil and gas producer, but it also has chronic power shortages that affect millions of people. A start-up company is providing a solution to one of the problems that come from a power cut. Francis Collings reports how it's turning junk into a unique kind of cooler. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 2, 2017
