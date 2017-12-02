POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
My Story: Edin Mehic, Entrepreneur and Businessman
01:36
World
My Story: Edin Mehic, Entrepreneur and Businessman
With the war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia coming to an end, many people in Bosnia- Herzegovina are hoping for a better future. The country is divided into two main ethnic blocks, and unemployment is around 40 percent. Edin Mehic, a businessman in Sarajevo talked to us about how difficult life was in the city during the 1990s, when it was besieged by Bosnian-Serbs for three and half years. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 2, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?