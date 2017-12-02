World Share

My Story: Edin Mehic, Entrepreneur and Businessman

With the war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia coming to an end, many people in Bosnia- Herzegovina are hoping for a better future. The country is divided into two main ethnic blocks, and unemployment is around 40 percent. Edin Mehic, a businessman in Sarajevo talked to us about how difficult life was in the city during the 1990s, when it was besieged by Bosnian-Serbs for three and half years.