Philippines Contraceptives: Limited access to birth control for millions

Millions of women in the Philippines rely on free birth control provided by the government. But opposition to the scheme in the Catholic majority country means there isn't enough money to help everyone. That's despite an executive order by President Rodrigo Duterte last year to provide access to contraceptives. Arabella Munro reports.