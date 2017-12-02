World Share

The War in Syria: Former SDF commander says unit is cover for YPG

A former general of the Syrian Democratic Forces is alleging that the US supplied arms to the SDF with few questions about where these arms were going. The former spokesperson of the SDF, Talal Silo recently fled SDF-held territory held by the Free Syrian Army. Silo was formerly a strong supporter of the SDF and it's relationship with the United States and few details have been released about why he left. Tilo also accuses the United States of doing deals to free Daesh fighters. The US led coaltion has not yet responded to the allegations. TRT World's Sara Firth is in Jarabulus and looked into the claims. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world