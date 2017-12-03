POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pakistan Blasphemy Row: Convicted assassin hailed as a saint for some
02:34
World
Recent protests in Pakistan have once again highlighted a controversial figure at the heart of religious divisions in the country. Last year, the state executed Mumtaz Qadri for the murder of the Pakistani politician Salman Taseer. In death, Qadri has emerged as an inspiration for those who say he killed the governor of Punjab province in defence of Islam. Ali Mustafa travelled to Qadri's final resting place. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 3, 2017
