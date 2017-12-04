POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Trump attacks FBI, James Comey on Twitter
02:19
World
The Trump Presidency: Trump attacks FBI, James Comey on Twitter
US President Donald Trump has criticised the FBI and its former Director James Comey in a series of Tweets. On Friday, Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced that he was co-operating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some analysts say that's a sign he may be ready to speak out against Trump officials. In a series of posts early on Sunday, the US president said the FBI's reputation was "in tatters". Harry Horton reports from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?