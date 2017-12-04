World Share

The Trump Presidency: Trump attacks FBI, James Comey on Twitter

US President Donald Trump has criticised the FBI and its former Director James Comey in a series of Tweets. On Friday, Donald Trump's former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced that he was co-operating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some analysts say that's a sign he may be ready to speak out against Trump officials. In a series of posts early on Sunday, the US president said the FBI's reputation was "in tatters". Harry Horton reports from Washington.