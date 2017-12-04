World Share

Diamond Auction: Hope for miners as Peace Diamond goes on sale

One of the biggest diamonds ever found is going up for auction in New York. The Peace Diamond was discovered in Sierra Leone and the profits are going back to the country, with a portion being invested in the village where it was found. Caitlin McGee travelled to Koryardu village in Kono district, where the diamond was discovered. She spoke to locals at the mine, about the change in fortune it might bring.