Breaking News: History of tension between Saleh and Houthis
Before this weekend, the main rebel alliance in Yemen was made up of the Houthis and forces loyal to former president Saleh. The two parties launched a coup against President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi in 2014, and from then on fought together against the Saudi-led coalition which backs Hadi. But the Houthis and Saleh were enemies in the past, and Saleh's decision to no longer back them did not come as a huge surprise. John Brain has more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
