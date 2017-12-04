POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Are algorithms becoming too powerful?
26:07
World
Roundtable: Are algorithms becoming too powerful?
They're online formulas that influence and even control what we do. But are algorithms becoming too powerful for humans to handle? They govern many aspects of our lives -- most noticeably, what we see online. Algorithms are powerful tools - but they can be misused and sometimes - take on a life of their own.
December 4, 2017
