07:30
World
Money Talks: 2018 World Cup preparations on track but marred by costs
For football fans everywhere, the wait is over. The starting groups for the 2018 World Cup have been decided in Moscow. And in less than 200 days, Russia will host the kick-off. The World Cup is one of the most expensive, and lucrative, sporting tournaments. But since winning the rights to host it, Russia's budget has been cut, while costs have risen. Paul Scott has more from the Russian capital. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas bring us more analysis from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
