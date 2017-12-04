POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Nissan seeking $770M over 'unpaid incentives' from India’s government
04:50
World
Money Talks: Nissan seeking $770M over 'unpaid incentives' from India’s government
Nissan has reportedly started international arbitration against India over unpaid state incentives worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The Japanese carmarker has become the latest name on a growing list of companies who have complained over nonpayment of dues by the Indian government. Ishan Russel explains more from Surat in western India. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?