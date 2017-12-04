POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: SDF defector alleges US secret deals with Daesh
01:49
World
The War in Syria: SDF defector alleges US secret deals with Daesh
There have been more revelations from a defector who served with the YPG and the SDF in Syria. Over the weekend, Talal Silo - a former spokesman for the group - said he defected from the SDF after he realised it was secretly operating as part of the YPG - an arrangement he says was orchestrated by the United States. Silo now says that SDF and US military in Syria had made deals with Daesh in Raqqa. As a result, thousands of Daesh fighters were saved in a series of evacuations. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?