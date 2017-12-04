POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Talks: Sticking points remain in UK EU Brexit talks
02:05
World
Brexit Talks: Sticking points remain in UK EU Brexit talks
The British and EU negotiators have failed to reach a deal on Monday in Brussels. It was the deadline to forge an agreement on the terms of the UK's departure from the EU that has to be concluded before talks on trade can begin. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 4, 2017
