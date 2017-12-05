What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

US Travel Ban: Supreme Court rules travel ban can go ahead

The US Supreme Court has ruled the latest version of President Donald Trump's travel ban can go into full effect. The executive order targets travellers from six, mainly Muslim countries - Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. The travel ban still faces legal challenges, but the ruling is a significant victory for the Trump administration. Harry Horton reports from Washington. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world