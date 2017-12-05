POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive interview with Pakistan’s FM, Libya’s slave trade and Tsar’s killing re-examined
52:35
World
The US defence chief threatened to punish Islamabad over alleged support of terrorism. But in our exclusive interview, Pakistan's foreign minister tells us his country will no longer act as a US proxy. Meanwhile, we go to the Ivory Coast where migrants there have ended up as slaves in Libya. And Russian investigators resurrect an old conspiracy theory about who killed Tsar Nicholas II. Critics have slammed the allegations as baseless and anti-Semitic. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
