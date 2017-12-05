POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kaz Rahman on his latest exhibition 'Cinematic Landscapes'
03:33
World
Kaz Rahman on his latest exhibition 'Cinematic Landscapes'
Artist and filmmaker Kaz Rahman is in Istanbul with his latest exhibition titled 'Cinematic Landscapes.' His style explores the intersection between Islamic artistic expression, the natural world and contemporary culture. We speak to Rahman about his career and his exhibition in Istanbul. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
