One on one with Theodoros Terzopoulos

Turning to the stage now... Theodoros Terzopoulos is a theatre director known for staging Greek tragedies around the world. He first came to Istanbul in 1990 with a performance of Euripides' Bacchae. And now he's returned to the stage with Encore, the third in a trilogy he's been working on as part of the Istanbul Theatre festival. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with the director to talk tragedies, acting and why he's so drawn to Istanbul.