Money Talks: CVS Health to buy insurance firm Aetna for $77B

US drugstore chain CVS could soon be doing much more than just filling prescriptions and providing flu shots. The company has agreed to buy insurance company Aetna in a multibillion-dollar deal. It would create a new healthcare giant and possibly a one-stop shop for patients. Analysis by TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas.