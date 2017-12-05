POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Britain and EU fail to reach Brexit deal
Money Talks: Britain and EU fail to reach Brexit deal
The UK and the European Union have failed to reach an agreement on key issues over Brexit. One of the sticking points appears to be whether goods would be able to move between Northern Ireland and the Republic without tariffs. British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insisted both sides will eventually overcome their differences. Kevin Ozebek brings details of the meeting from Brussels. Interview with Steve Keen, Professor of Economics at Kingston University. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 5, 2017
