World Share

Roundtable: Global Terrorism - Are we living in a state of fear?

Frightened for no reason, or for every reason? It's sometimes the fear of what might happen that makes us panic. Today Roundtable examines the psychology of terror. The aim of every terrorist is obviously to terrify. But what if we are mostly just jumping at shadows? What if it's concern over what might happen - not what actually takes place - that is the most concerning aspect of life in the 21st century? At the Roundtable was Frank Furedi, author of Culture of Fear and a Professor of Sociology at the University of Kent; Dennis Wecker, a researcher in violent terrorism and security policy; Lucy Beresford, a broadcaster and psychotherapist; and Mirren Gidda, a journalist who specialises in terrorism, security and crime. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world