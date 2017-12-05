POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fighting Daesh: Daesh using smuggling routes to enter Europe
02:25
World
Fighting Daesh: Daesh using smuggling routes to enter Europe
Turkey has warned that hundreds of Daesh members have escaped Syria under a deal struck with the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces - and could be trying to reach mainland Europe and other parts of the Middle East. Sara Firth has been inside Syria and sent this report.
December 5, 2017
