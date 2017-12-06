POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London's Electric Taxi: In 2018 new taxi's will be electric cars
02:08
World
London's Electric Taxi: In 2018 new taxi's will be electric cars
The world's most advanced electric taxi has hit the streets of London, as part of a plan to clean up air pollution in the city. The new model comes with built-in wifi and a panoramic roof but more importantly, it produces zero emissions while being driven on battery power. Sarah Morice has given it a test drive. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?