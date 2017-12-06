POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Burning art on purpose
Burning art on purpose
The beauty of art is that there are no limits to making it. No limits whatsoever when it comes to material, and none when it comes to techniques. Nursena Tuter has this profile of one artist who is living proof of just that. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
