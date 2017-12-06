POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic universe
03:02
World
Francis Ford Coppola's cinematic universe
The release of The Godfather in 1972 created a cottage industry for crime cinema. Soon afterwards, Chinese directors popularized triad gangster movies, and the Japanese started making films about the Yakuza. And that's when critics began to take crime cinema seriously. They also agree The Godfather is the pinnacle of the veteran filmmaker's career. Join us now as we take a tour around Coppola's cinematic universe on the 45th anniversary of one of the world's most influential films. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?