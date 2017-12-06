POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on one with Kamaal Williams
04:59
World
One on one with Kamaal Williams
Jazz musician, Kamaal Williams, also known as Henry Wu, is one of the brightest talents on the London jazz scene. He recently visited Istanbul to spice this city's cultural life up a little. TRT's Aadel Haleem talked to him about his musical style and ongoing projects with Turkish jazz musicians.
December 6, 2017
