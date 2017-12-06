POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Al Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad: A cultural icon
02:00
World
Al Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad: A cultural icon
Russian author Dostoyevsky once said 'Beauty will save the world.' Despite the whirlwind of wars and political conflicts that seem to never end human-beings have and always will take refuge in art. One example is Baghdad, where one particular street offers people a sweet escape each and every Friday. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?