POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tensions in the Ivory Coast
11:56
World
Tensions in the Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast boasts one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But its financial success could be concealing political tensions. The former president, Laurent Gbagbo, is on trial at the Hague for crimes against humanity. Prosecutors accuse him of orchestrating violence after losing the election in 2010. But his supporters say the investigators are biased, because they've ignored atrocities committed by forces loyal to the current president, Alassane Outtara. Meanwhile, the opposition parties say Outtara is clamping down on any form of dissent. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?