World Share

Exclusive interview with Jordan’s Prince Hassan bin Talal

The Syrian conflict is now in its seventh year. Almost half a million people have been killed, and millions displaced. It's effectively created one of the worst refugee crisis the world has ever seen. And one of the countries at the centre of it all is Jordan. Since 2011 the Arab nation has taken in more than 650,000 Syrians who have fled the war. But it's taken a toll on the country. At the Syrian Jordanian border area of Ruqban, tens of thousands of refugees are trapped in limbo. Well the nation's former crown prince has been trying to help.