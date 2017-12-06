POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yemen after Saleh, Tensions in the Ivory Coast, Interview with Jordan’s Prince El Hassan bin Talal
51:33
World
Yemen after Saleh, Tensions in the Ivory Coast, Interview with Jordan's Prince El Hassan bin Talal
Yemen’s former president has been killed by his former allies. Will this lead to further turmoil in the war-torn country? Meanwhile, tensions are brewing in the Ivory Coast as President Alassane Ouattara is accused to trying to clamp down on political decent. Is the country on the brink of conflict? And Jordan has housed hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing from the Syrian war. We speak to Prince Hassan bin Talal about the countries plans on dealing with the influx of refugees. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/TheNewsmakers?sub_confirmation=1 Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNewsMakersOnTRTWorld/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_Newsmakers Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
