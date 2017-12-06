POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Future of Jerusalem: Us officially recognises Jerusalem as Israeli capital
02:10
World
Future of Jerusalem: Us officially recognises Jerusalem as Israeli capital
With the stroke of a pen, US President Doanld Trump has reversed nearly seven decades of American foreign policy towards Israel, announcing his decision to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital. In a speech at the White House, Trump said his administration would begin a process of moving the US embassy in Tel Aviv. to Jerusalem, which is expected to take several years. He says it will advance peace in the contested Holy City. Frank Ucciardo has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
