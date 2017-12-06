POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Report shows average earnings are at a record high
Money Talks: Report shows average earnings are at a record high
From Apple to Samsung, Amazon to Alibaba. A new survey shows global companies reported third-quarter earnings that blew past expectations. Those reports have fuelled a rally in share prices that analysts hope will continue into 2018. But what has been good for shareholders, has not necessarily benefited the people who work to generate the profits. Laila Humairah reports and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 6, 2017
