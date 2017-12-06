World Share

Money Talks: London’s black cabs go electric

Think of London and you could be imagining flagging down a black taxi in the shadow of Big Ben. But now, with pollution on the rise, those taxis are getting a makeover. They are going electric and have just picked up their first customers.