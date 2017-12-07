World Share

Turkey Greece Relations: Turkish President Erdogan to visit Greece

A historic meeting will take place in Athens later - when Recep Tayyip Erdogan becomes the first Turkish president to visit Greece in 65 years. About a century ago, the two countries fought a series of wars. Now they're trying to work together more closely - despite the creation of new problems. TRT World political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world