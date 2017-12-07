POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Honduras standoff, Chechnya’s war in Syria and Ivory Coast’s cocoa controversy
Honduras standoff, Chechnya’s war in Syria and Ivory Coast’s cocoa controversy
Honduran police refuse to obey orders to enforce a state of emergency, as protesters call for President Juan Orlando Hernandez to resign. Is the Honduran leader losing control of his government? Meanwhile, we discover why Chechens are at war with each other in Syria. And we go to Ivory Coast to see why its biggest cash crop is destroying the environment. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 7, 2017
