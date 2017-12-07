POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exploring Russian ballet
Exploring Russian ballet
Ballet has long been a source of national pride for the people of Russia. The art form itself is woven into Russian history, and the country has produced some of the world's most famous dancers. Despite the fact that most ballet dancers finish their careers by their late thirties and very few reach the top, thousands of children dream of making it onto the stage. TRT World correspondent Julia Lyubova met a few of them.
December 7, 2017
