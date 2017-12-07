POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Chechnya’s war in Syria
Chechnya’s war in Syria
The war in Syria has been fought by hundreds of armed groups. Now, a new player has entered the fray, Chechnya. With the Russian government's blessing, Chechens are taking on a larger military and diplomatic role on the ground. Some of the soldiers sent into combat have relatives who had already joined the ranks of Daesh or another opposing force. In a very real way, this has become a story of brother against brother on the battlefield. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 7, 2017
