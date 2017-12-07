World Share

Chechnya’s war in Syria

The war in Syria has been fought by hundreds of armed groups. Now, a new player has entered the fray, Chechnya. With the Russian government's blessing, Chechens are taking on a larger military and diplomatic role on the ground. Some of the soldiers sent into combat have relatives who had already joined the ranks of Daesh or another opposing force. In a very real way, this has become a story of brother against brother on the battlefield.