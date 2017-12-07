POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The case of Jagtar Singh Johal
Hundreds of British Sikhs have been rallying outside the UK Foreign office in support of Jagtar Singh Johal. He was arrested more than a month ago in India's Punjab region and is suspected of having been tortured. Indian police have accused Johal of helping armed groups buy weapons to kill Hindu leaders. Despite the claims, no charges have been filed. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 7, 2017
