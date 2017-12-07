What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Ballet: The highs and lows with ballerina Aysem Sunal Savaskurt

Ballerina Aysem Sunal Savaskurt has devoted her life to the stage. She is a lead dancer and choreographer at Turkey's State Opera and Ballet. Aysem takes us through the highs and lows of a job that looks effortless on stage, but is full of challenges before and after the curtains close.