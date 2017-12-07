World Share

Nexus: Trump vs. North Korea

How far will US President Trump and North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un's war of words go? As two of the world's most unpredictable leaders continue to provoke one another – how long before rhetoric becomes reality?