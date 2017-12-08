POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey - Greece Relations: Tense start to Erdogan's Greece visit
02:24
World
Turkey - Greece Relations: Tense start to Erdogan's Greece visit
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has paid a visit to Athens, the first time a Turkish president has travelled to Greece in 65 years. Both sides are keen to improve relations after a history of confrontation. But their meeting has shown there are still long-standing disputes to resolve. Our Turkey political correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from the Greek capital. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?