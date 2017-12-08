World Share

Ukrainian ballet prodigy Sergei Polunin

One dancer who is blending both classical ballet and modern dance is Sergei Polunin. Although considered to be one of the finest dancers of his generation, it was a YouTube video that brought him to the world's attention. Viewed more than 20 million times, the video of the Ukrainian dancer, actor and model has helped put ballet back into the spotlight, and him back on the stage. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world