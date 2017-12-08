World Share

Lubaina Himid wins Turner Prize 2017

She's an artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats and cut-out installations featuring politicians and African slaves. Lubaina Himid has become the first black woman to win Britain's most prestigious yet controversial art award - the Turner Prize. Here is a profile of the Zanzibar-born artist.