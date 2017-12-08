POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya's political rivalry
Kenya's political rivalry
It's less than a week till Kenya's opposition leader swears himself in, on Independence Day no less. But the attorney general has warned Raila Odinga that a rival inauguration would basically be treason, a crime punishable by death. As tensions continue to mount, the US has jumped in, urging Odinga not to go ahead with it. But his opposition coalition is adamant. The National Super Alliance - or NASA - say the swearing-in is lawful and that President Kenyatta is not the legitimate leader. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
