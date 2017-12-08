POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Wes Anderson and 'Isle of Dogs'

Wes Anderson is one of the very few directors to rival Hollywood blockbuster filmmakers at the box office, despite producing niche films. His movies draw inspiration from the likes of cartoonist Charles Schulz and author J.D. Salinger. His eagerly awaited stop-motion animation feature - Isle of Dogs - has been chosen to open the Berlin Film Festival. So we thought now was the perfect time to present you with a mini-retrospective of this visionary director's work. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
