Money Talks: Interview with Issa Bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi
04:13
World
Money Talks: Interview with Issa Bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi
Saudi Arabia leads a number of Arab countries in blockading Qatar. The tiny emirate is the world's richest nation in per capita terms, with most of its wealth coming from exports of natural gas. So how has the move by its Arab neighbours affected it? Our senior Business producer Mobin Nasir sat down with Issa Bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi, the former chairman of Qatar Tourism Authority and Chairman Qatar Green Building Council, to find out. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
