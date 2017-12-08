POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Qatar and France sign deals worth more than $14B
07:27
World
Money Talks: Qatar and France sign deals worth more than $14B
Qatar may be feeling isolated by a Saudi-led blockade. But that has not stopped it reaching out further afield. The small energy-rich Gulf state is going shopping for some big-ticket items in France. Among them are 12 Rafale fighter jets. For details, TRT World’s Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joins us in the studio. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 8, 2017
